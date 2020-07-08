Newly Renovated! 10 minutes from midtown! 10 minutes from university of houston! Cute little house Newly renovated Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269712 Property Id 269712
(RLNE5770919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7909 Woodward St have any available units?
7909 Woodward St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 Woodward St have?
Some of 7909 Woodward St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Woodward St currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Woodward St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Woodward St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7909 Woodward St is pet friendly.
Does 7909 Woodward St offer parking?
No, 7909 Woodward St does not offer parking.
Does 7909 Woodward St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7909 Woodward St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Woodward St have a pool?
No, 7909 Woodward St does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Woodward St have accessible units?
No, 7909 Woodward St does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Woodward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7909 Woodward St does not have units with dishwashers.
