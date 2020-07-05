7906 Longridge Drive, Houston, TX 77055 Spring Branch East
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom gem! Come see your home, your sanctuary! Fully update with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring and featuring a 2 car garage. A beautiful backyard with a nice deck great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7906 Longridge Drive have any available units?
7906 Longridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7906 Longridge Drive have?
Some of 7906 Longridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7906 Longridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7906 Longridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.