Home built-in 2003. This 3/2/2 home was hardly lived in. This home has vaulted ceilings, a nice fireplace. Nice floor tile in the entryway. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Approx. room size.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7902 Soto Circle have any available units?
7902 Soto Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
What amenities does 7902 Soto Circle have?
Some of 7902 Soto Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Soto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Soto Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.