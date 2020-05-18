All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7902 Soto Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7902 Soto Circle
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:00 AM

7902 Soto Circle

7902 Soto Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7902 Soto Circle, Houston, TX 77012
Pecan Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home built-in 2003. This 3/2/2 home was hardly lived in. This home has vaulted ceilings, a nice fireplace. Nice floor tile in the entryway. Carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Approx. room size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Soto Circle have any available units?
7902 Soto Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7902 Soto Circle have?
Some of 7902 Soto Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7902 Soto Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Soto Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Soto Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7902 Soto Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7902 Soto Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Soto Circle offers parking.
Does 7902 Soto Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Soto Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Soto Circle have a pool?
No, 7902 Soto Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Soto Circle have accessible units?
No, 7902 Soto Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Soto Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7902 Soto Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Essex House
3919 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022
Abbey at Eldridge, The
13101 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston