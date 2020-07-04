Rent Calculator
7831 Keller Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
7831 Keller Street
7831 Keller Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7831 Keller Street, Houston, TX 77012
Pecan Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This recently and beautiful updated home is so conveniently located inside the loop and it offer granite countertops, new hardwood floors ,new paint Dont miss it call and set your appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7831 Keller Street have any available units?
7831 Keller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7831 Keller Street have?
Some of 7831 Keller Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7831 Keller Street currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Keller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Keller Street pet-friendly?
No, 7831 Keller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7831 Keller Street offer parking?
No, 7831 Keller Street does not offer parking.
Does 7831 Keller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 Keller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Keller Street have a pool?
No, 7831 Keller Street does not have a pool.
Does 7831 Keller Street have accessible units?
No, 7831 Keller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 Keller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7831 Keller Street has units with dishwashers.
