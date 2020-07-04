Rent Calculator
7826 sherman St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7826 sherman St
7826 Sherman Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7826 Sherman Street, Houston, TX 77012
Magnolia Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3275025)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7826 sherman St have any available units?
7826 sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7826 sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
7826 sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7826 sherman St pet-friendly?
No, 7826 sherman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7826 sherman St offer parking?
No, 7826 sherman St does not offer parking.
Does 7826 sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7826 sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7826 sherman St have a pool?
No, 7826 sherman St does not have a pool.
Does 7826 sherman St have accessible units?
No, 7826 sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 7826 sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7826 sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7826 sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7826 sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.
