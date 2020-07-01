Rent Calculator
7817 Glass St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
1 of 7
7817 Glass St
7817 Glass St
·
No Longer Available
Location
7817 Glass St, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW!
Nice 2 bed 1 bath unit of 59N and Crosstimbers.
Priced to move fast, this unit won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7817 Glass St have any available units?
7817 Glass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7817 Glass St currently offering any rent specials?
7817 Glass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7817 Glass St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7817 Glass St is pet friendly.
Does 7817 Glass St offer parking?
No, 7817 Glass St does not offer parking.
Does 7817 Glass St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7817 Glass St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7817 Glass St have a pool?
No, 7817 Glass St does not have a pool.
Does 7817 Glass St have accessible units?
No, 7817 Glass St does not have accessible units.
Does 7817 Glass St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7817 Glass St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7817 Glass St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7817 Glass St does not have units with air conditioning.
