Home
Houston, TX
7816 Elvera Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:12 PM
7816 Elvera Street
7816 Elvera Street
No Longer Available
Location
7816 Elvera Street, Houston, TX 77012
Pecan Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home located near major highways. Within minutes to downtown Houston and major shopping centers. Within walking distance to Park or just enjoy the big backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7816 Elvera Street have any available units?
7816 Elvera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7816 Elvera Street currently offering any rent specials?
7816 Elvera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7816 Elvera Street pet-friendly?
No, 7816 Elvera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7816 Elvera Street offer parking?
No, 7816 Elvera Street does not offer parking.
Does 7816 Elvera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7816 Elvera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7816 Elvera Street have a pool?
No, 7816 Elvera Street does not have a pool.
Does 7816 Elvera Street have accessible units?
No, 7816 Elvera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7816 Elvera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7816 Elvera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7816 Elvera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7816 Elvera Street does not have units with air conditioning.
