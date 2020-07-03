All apartments in Houston
7815 Candle Lane

Location

7815 Candle Lane, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious home centrally located in the Houston area. Very well maintained with custom tile work, paint and fixtures. No Flood Damage. This is must see home, make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 Candle Lane have any available units?
7815 Candle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7815 Candle Lane have?
Some of 7815 Candle Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 Candle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7815 Candle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 Candle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7815 Candle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7815 Candle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7815 Candle Lane offers parking.
Does 7815 Candle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7815 Candle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 Candle Lane have a pool?
No, 7815 Candle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7815 Candle Lane have accessible units?
No, 7815 Candle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 Candle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 Candle Lane has units with dishwashers.

