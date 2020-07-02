7814 Gladstone Unit B room01

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Room for rent LG - Property Id: 66594



**ROOM FOR RENT** w/ shared kitchen.

to see it, please call me or text Rich 832-356-9690.

The zip is 77051 look it up if it is the location you're looking for. I have lots of space to share. You have a choice of smaller room $550 upstairs near the full bath or a large room $600 downstairs (furnished or unfurnished). There is a washer/dryer, Security system, Available covered parking, EV charging available, and Most Utilities included.



Close to NRG stadium, and the medical center can be seen from the front yard. Easy access to 610 or 288. No inside Smoking. YOU MUST clean up after yourself NO Exceptions. I will do a background check, for Identification purposes, I understand "bad" things may happen to "good people". Will even give you a reference letter if you stay and need one later.



https://gladstone.tenantcloud.com/find



If you like to schedule to see it, please call me or text Rich 832-356-9690

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66594

Property Id 66594



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5489040)