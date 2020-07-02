All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7814 Gladstone Unit B

7814 Gladstone St · No Longer Available
Location

7814 Gladstone St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Room for rent LG - Property Id: 66594

**Room for rent** with shared living areas, for respectful, responsible persons (Grad student or single Professionals). The zip is 77051 look it up if it is the location you're looking for. I have lots of space to share. You have a choice of smaller room $550 upstairs near the full bath or a large room $600 downstairs (furnished or unfurnished). There is a washer/dryer, Security system, Available covered parking, EV charging available, and Most Utilities included.

Close to NRG stadium, and the medical center can be seen from the front yard. Easy access to 610 or 288. No inside Smoking. YOU MUST clean up after yourself NO Exceptions. I will do a background check, for Identification purposes, I understand "bad" things may happen to "good people". Will even give you a reference letter if you stay and need one later.

https://gladstone.tenantcloud.com/find

If you like to schedule to see it, Please call me or text Rich 832-356-9690
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/66594
Property Id 66594

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4646690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Gladstone Unit B have any available units?
7814 Gladstone Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7814 Gladstone Unit B have?
Some of 7814 Gladstone Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Gladstone Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Gladstone Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Gladstone Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 7814 Gladstone Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7814 Gladstone Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Gladstone Unit B offers parking.
Does 7814 Gladstone Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7814 Gladstone Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Gladstone Unit B have a pool?
No, 7814 Gladstone Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Gladstone Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7814 Gladstone Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Gladstone Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7814 Gladstone Unit B has units with dishwashers.

