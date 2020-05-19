All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7812 Tierwester - 211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7812 Tierwester - 211
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7812 Tierwester - 211

7812 Tierwester St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
OST - South Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7812 Tierwester St, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unique area with all SINGLE units in this community. These are small homes with front and backyards. Great location close to 288. Minutes from Downtown. Elementary next door to community.
Call us at 713-747-4998
FP3800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 have any available units?
7812 Tierwester - 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7812 Tierwester - 211 currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Tierwester - 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Tierwester - 211 pet-friendly?
No, 7812 Tierwester - 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Tierwester - 211 offers parking.
Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Tierwester - 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 have a pool?
No, 7812 Tierwester - 211 does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 have accessible units?
No, 7812 Tierwester - 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Tierwester - 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 Tierwester - 211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7812 Tierwester - 211 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AmberJack Estates
529 Barker Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77094
Trails at City Park
2201 W Orem Dr
Houston, TX 77047
The Ivy River Oaks Apartments
2311 Mid Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Concord At Allendale
4800 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street
Houston, TX 77021
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
ARIUM Park West
15155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston