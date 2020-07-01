All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:46 PM

7812 Glass St

7812 Glass St · No Longer Available
Location

7812 Glass St, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT - APPLY NOW! Nice 2 bed 1 bath unit of 59N and Crosstimbers. Priced to move fast, this unit won't last long. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Glass St have any available units?
7812 Glass St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7812 Glass St currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Glass St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Glass St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Glass St is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Glass St offer parking?
No, 7812 Glass St does not offer parking.
Does 7812 Glass St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Glass St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Glass St have a pool?
No, 7812 Glass St does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Glass St have accessible units?
No, 7812 Glass St does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 Glass St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Glass St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 Glass St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7812 Glass St does not have units with air conditioning.

