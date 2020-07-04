All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:07 AM

7805 Woodlyn Rd

7805 Woodlyn Road · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Woodlyn Road, Houston, TX 77028
East Houston

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property under renovations! - This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom house perfect for a large family! This property has been completely renovated and offers large common areas throughout. Call to Schedule a showing Today! 281-704-4302

(RLNE2599960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd have any available units?
7805 Woodlyn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7805 Woodlyn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Woodlyn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Woodlyn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd offer parking?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd have a pool?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd have accessible units?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 Woodlyn Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7805 Woodlyn Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

