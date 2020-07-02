7777 Greenbriar

Amenities

Furnished Month-to-Month Apartment Available. Corporate or Temporary Rental



Texas Medical Center. 1 or 2 occupants!



- Month-to-month contract

- Furnished Apartment

- Utilities, Wi-Fi, Cable TV and Amenities Included

- Fully Prepped Kitchen

- Outdoor Pool

- Poolside Grilling

- 24 Hour Fitness Center

- Business Center

- Coffee Bar

- Washer & Dryer in Unit

- Gated

- Pet Friendly

- 1 or 2 Occupants!



1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment



This beautiful 1 bedroom corporate or temporary rental apartment in Houston is a true retreat for guests who want to wind down after a long day. Beautiful views of the bayou can be enjoyed from the property.



A hand-selected arrangement of luxurious furnishings are sure to put your mind and body at ease during your stay in this wonderful space.



Nearby access to three major highways (Hwy 59, Loo 610 & Hwy 288), is 5 Minutes from NRG Park, and is located conveniently close to the Texas Medical Center.