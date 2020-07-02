All apartments in Houston
7777 Greenbriar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7777 Greenbriar Dr, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
coffee bar
business center
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Month-to-Month Apartment Available. Corporate or Temporary Rental

Texas Medical Center. 1 or 2 occupants!

- Month-to-month contract
- Furnished Apartment
- Utilities, Wi-Fi, Cable TV and Amenities Included
- Fully Prepped Kitchen
- Outdoor Pool
- Poolside Grilling
- 24 Hour Fitness Center
- Business Center
- Coffee Bar
- Washer & Dryer in Unit
- Gated
- Pet Friendly
- 1 or 2 Occupants!

1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment

This beautiful 1 bedroom corporate or temporary rental apartment in Houston is a true retreat for guests who want to wind down after a long day. Beautiful views of the bayou can be enjoyed from the property.

A hand-selected arrangement of luxurious furnishings are sure to put your mind and body at ease during your stay in this wonderful space.

Nearby access to three major highways (Hwy 59, Loo 610 & Hwy 288), is 5 Minutes from NRG Park, and is located conveniently close to the Texas Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 Greenbriar have any available units?
7777 Greenbriar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7777 Greenbriar have?
Some of 7777 Greenbriar's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7777 Greenbriar currently offering any rent specials?
7777 Greenbriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 Greenbriar pet-friendly?
Yes, 7777 Greenbriar is pet friendly.
Does 7777 Greenbriar offer parking?
No, 7777 Greenbriar does not offer parking.
Does 7777 Greenbriar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7777 Greenbriar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 Greenbriar have a pool?
Yes, 7777 Greenbriar has a pool.
Does 7777 Greenbriar have accessible units?
No, 7777 Greenbriar does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 Greenbriar have units with dishwashers?
No, 7777 Greenbriar does not have units with dishwashers.

