Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7765 Leonora Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7765 Leonora Street
7765 Leonora Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7765 Leonora Street, Houston, TX 77061
Greater Hobby Area
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome Condo completely remodeled. Updated fixtures and flooring. Flexible rental terms with a possibility to own it. NO FLOODING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7765 Leonora Street have any available units?
7765 Leonora Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7765 Leonora Street currently offering any rent specials?
7765 Leonora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7765 Leonora Street pet-friendly?
No, 7765 Leonora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7765 Leonora Street offer parking?
No, 7765 Leonora Street does not offer parking.
Does 7765 Leonora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7765 Leonora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7765 Leonora Street have a pool?
No, 7765 Leonora Street does not have a pool.
Does 7765 Leonora Street have accessible units?
No, 7765 Leonora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7765 Leonora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7765 Leonora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7765 Leonora Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7765 Leonora Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
