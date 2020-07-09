All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 775 Preston St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
775 Preston St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:03 AM

775 Preston St

775 Preston Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

775 Preston Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
conference room
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
wine room
Working with us. 

  We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

_______________________________________ Great Moogly Googly! Holy floor-to-ceiling windows Batman! Is this even real life? Is it true I can see the entire out-door world from my new apartment? Yes, it's totally true. Think about all the things you can now do with this amount of out-door exposure. You can start up a little indoor farm of house plants. Bonsai for everyone! You can be a highly visible nudist if you're into that kind of thing. You can make your own little tanning salon from the living room (at least in theory). You can even use the built in solar shades to block out the sun, in case you two get into a..heated argument. (get it?. I'll pat myself on the back for that one). Anyways, this place is pretty sweet so you should like totally come live here and stuff. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Natural Palette with Custom Details

Spacious Kitchens with Islands

Custom Crafted Cabinetry with Two Finish Options

Stainless Steel Appliance Package including Gas Ranges

Built-In Wine Coolers

Hardwood Floors in Living and Dining Areas

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

9' to 12' 8" Ceilings

Elegant Track Lighting in Dining and Living Rooms

Built-In Bookshelves and Art Niches

Fully Customized Closets

Solar Shades in Bedrooms

Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers

Oversized Balconies and Terraces

Ceiling Fans in all Bedrooms

Marble Counters in Bathrooms

Framed Mirrors with Brushed Nickel Accents

Oversized Soaking Tubs with Separate Walk-In Showers

 

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Park Terrace Heated Pool and Spa with Cabanas

Veranda Grilling Space with Outdoor Kitchen and Fire Pit

Game Room with Air Hockey, Skee-Ball, Ping-Pong and Arcade Games

Billiards Room

Poker Suite

Indoor Basketball Court

Virtual Golf Simulator

Movie Theatre

Children's Room

Grand Ballroom with Catering Kitchen

Demonstration Kitchen

Temperature-controlled Wine Room with Private Lockers

Spa Relaxation Room with Men's and Women's Locker Rooms

Steam, Sauna and Massage Rooms

Sunless Tanning Suite

Cyber Lounge

Executive Conference Room

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Preston St have any available units?
775 Preston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 775 Preston St have?
Some of 775 Preston St's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Preston St currently offering any rent specials?
775 Preston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Preston St pet-friendly?
No, 775 Preston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 775 Preston St offer parking?
Yes, 775 Preston St offers parking.
Does 775 Preston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 Preston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Preston St have a pool?
Yes, 775 Preston St has a pool.
Does 775 Preston St have accessible units?
Yes, 775 Preston St has accessible units.
Does 775 Preston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 Preston St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Memorial Heights
3003 Memorial Ct
Houston, TX 77007
Connection At Buffalo Pointe
10201 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77003
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Hiline Heights
145 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston