7740 Sign Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:42 AM

7740 Sign Street

7740 Sign St · No Longer Available
7740 Sign St, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,343 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 Sign Street have any available units?
7740 Sign Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7740 Sign Street have?
Some of 7740 Sign Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7740 Sign Street currently offering any rent specials?
7740 Sign Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 Sign Street pet-friendly?
No, 7740 Sign Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7740 Sign Street offer parking?
Yes, 7740 Sign Street offers parking.
Does 7740 Sign Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 Sign Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 Sign Street have a pool?
Yes, 7740 Sign Street has a pool.
Does 7740 Sign Street have accessible units?
No, 7740 Sign Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 Sign Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7740 Sign Street has units with dishwashers.

