Houston, TX
7740 McLean, Apt A
7740 McLean, Apt A

7740 Mc Lean · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Mc Lean, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2/1 in a gated six unit apartment. 2/1 with open floor plan in front. New water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7740 McLean, Apt A have any available units?
7740 McLean, Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7740 McLean, Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
7740 McLean, Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7740 McLean, Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 7740 McLean, Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7740 McLean, Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 7740 McLean, Apt A offers parking.
Does 7740 McLean, Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7740 McLean, Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7740 McLean, Apt A have a pool?
No, 7740 McLean, Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 7740 McLean, Apt A have accessible units?
No, 7740 McLean, Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 7740 McLean, Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7740 McLean, Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7740 McLean, Apt A have units with air conditioning?
No, 7740 McLean, Apt A does not have units with air conditioning.

