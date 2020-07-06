All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7739 Sign Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7739 Sign Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:47 PM

7739 Sign Street

7739 Sign St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7739 Sign St, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7739 Sign Street have any available units?
7739 Sign Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7739 Sign Street currently offering any rent specials?
7739 Sign Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7739 Sign Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7739 Sign Street is pet friendly.
Does 7739 Sign Street offer parking?
Yes, 7739 Sign Street offers parking.
Does 7739 Sign Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7739 Sign Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7739 Sign Street have a pool?
Yes, 7739 Sign Street has a pool.
Does 7739 Sign Street have accessible units?
No, 7739 Sign Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7739 Sign Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7739 Sign Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7739 Sign Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7739 Sign Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77019
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street
Houston, TX 77006
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston