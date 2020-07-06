All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7734 Yoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7734 Yoe St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 7:42 AM

7734 Yoe St

7734 Yoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7734 Yoe Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 Yoe St have any available units?
7734 Yoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7734 Yoe St have?
Some of 7734 Yoe St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 Yoe St currently offering any rent specials?
7734 Yoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 Yoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7734 Yoe St is pet friendly.
Does 7734 Yoe St offer parking?
No, 7734 Yoe St does not offer parking.
Does 7734 Yoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 Yoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 Yoe St have a pool?
No, 7734 Yoe St does not have a pool.
Does 7734 Yoe St have accessible units?
No, 7734 Yoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 Yoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 Yoe St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Southmore
5280 Caroline St
Houston, TX 77004
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln
Houston, TX 77027
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
Vantage Point
12703 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston