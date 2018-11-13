Amenities
7719 Hirsch Rd - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.
Price: $1225
Security Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1587
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove/Range Refrigerator
Extras: PERFECT STARTER HOME! 3 BED 1.5 BATH. Large open living room, Modern feel to home, Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Neutral color walls and flooring perfect for any style of decoration, Bathrooms with nice marble tile in shower, Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space, and much more! APPLY TODAY!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE4768835)