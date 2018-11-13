All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

7719 Hirsch Rd

7719 Hirsch Road · No Longer Available
Location

7719 Hirsch Road, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7719 Hirsch Rd - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1225
Security Deposit: $1025
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1587
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove/Range Refrigerator

Extras: PERFECT STARTER HOME! 3 BED 1.5 BATH. Large open living room, Modern feel to home, Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Neutral color walls and flooring perfect for any style of decoration, Bathrooms with nice marble tile in shower, Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space, and much more! APPLY TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4768835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 Hirsch Rd have any available units?
7719 Hirsch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 Hirsch Rd have?
Some of 7719 Hirsch Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 Hirsch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7719 Hirsch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 Hirsch Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7719 Hirsch Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7719 Hirsch Rd offer parking?
No, 7719 Hirsch Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7719 Hirsch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 Hirsch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 Hirsch Rd have a pool?
No, 7719 Hirsch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7719 Hirsch Rd have accessible units?
No, 7719 Hirsch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 Hirsch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7719 Hirsch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

