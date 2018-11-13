Amenities

7719 Hirsch Rd - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1225

Security Deposit: $1025

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1587

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove/Range Refrigerator



Extras: PERFECT STARTER HOME! 3 BED 1.5 BATH. Large open living room, Modern feel to home, Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Neutral color walls and flooring perfect for any style of decoration, Bathrooms with nice marble tile in shower, Spacious bedrooms with more than enough storage space, and much more! APPLY TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

