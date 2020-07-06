Rent Calculator
7718 Ellis Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7718 Ellis Drive
7718 Ellis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7718 Ellis Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2610700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7718 Ellis Drive have any available units?
7718 Ellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7718 Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Ellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7718 Ellis Drive offer parking?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7718 Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 Ellis Drive have a pool?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7718 Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 Ellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 Ellis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
