Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:03 AM

7703 Braesridge Ct

7703 Braesridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

7703 Braesridge Court, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
This one Rules! - It is a beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with many wonderful features. Brand new carpet, central heat and air conditioning, private fenced in back yard with a pool, on a quiet, dead end block.

The rent is $1,700 per month. You can view pictures of the home at our website:
https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

Available Now!!!. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, electric, gas, and water. First month's rent along with the security deposit is due at the time of move in. This is a total of $3,400. Our requirements include 3x the rent amount in household income and 500 credit score or higher are required.

If you are interested, please start the application here: https://www.dhiholdingslp.com/vacancies/

There is a $35 non refundable application fee. We will need an application for each adult above the age of 18. We check your credit and background.

Please call, email or text to schedule a showing.

Thank you for considering our rental!!

Tyler
DHI Holdings/ DDH Fund
713-446-2140
Tyler@taxauctioninvestors.com

(RLNE3434498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Braesridge Ct have any available units?
7703 Braesridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7703 Braesridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Braesridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Braesridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7703 Braesridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7703 Braesridge Ct offer parking?
No, 7703 Braesridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7703 Braesridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Braesridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Braesridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7703 Braesridge Ct has a pool.
Does 7703 Braesridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 7703 Braesridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Braesridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7703 Braesridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 Braesridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7703 Braesridge Ct has units with air conditioning.

