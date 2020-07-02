All apartments in Houston
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:02 AM

770 N Eldridge Pkwy

770 North Eldridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

770 North Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Energy Efficient Lighting

Full Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home

Granite Slab Countertops with Stone Backsplash

Intrusion Alarms and Programmable Thermostats

Kitchen Pantry and Bathroom Linen Closets

Oval Soaking Tubs

Programmable Thermostats

Soaring 10' Ceiling with Accent Walls

Wired for Technology

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Alliance 'Cares Team' that supports a variety of qualified charitable and nonprofit organizations in the local community.

Close Proximity to I-10, Beltway 8 and Highway 6

Convenient Access to Enterprise CarShare Vehicles

Executive Business Center with Conference Room

Fully Equipped Athletic Center

Green Friendly Community

Multi-Level Parking Garage with Control Access

Preferred Employer Program Available

Resort-Inspired Pool with Sun Ledge, Lap Pool and Waterfall

We Love Pets!

_______________________________

Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy have any available units?
770 N Eldridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy have?
Some of 770 N Eldridge Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 N Eldridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
770 N Eldridge Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 N Eldridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 770 N Eldridge Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 770 N Eldridge Pkwy offers parking.
Does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 N Eldridge Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 770 N Eldridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 770 N Eldridge Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 770 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 770 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

