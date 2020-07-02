770 N Eldridge Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible business center conference room carport gym parking pool garage

Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Energy Efficient Lighting



Full Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home



Granite Slab Countertops with Stone Backsplash



Intrusion Alarms and Programmable Thermostats



Kitchen Pantry and Bathroom Linen Closets



Oval Soaking Tubs



Programmable Thermostats



Soaring 10' Ceiling with Accent Walls



Wired for Technology



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Alliance 'Cares Team' that supports a variety of qualified charitable and nonprofit organizations in the local community.



Close Proximity to I-10, Beltway 8 and Highway 6



Convenient Access to Enterprise CarShare Vehicles



Executive Business Center with Conference Room



Fully Equipped Athletic Center



Green Friendly Community



Multi-Level Parking Garage with Control Access



Preferred Employer Program Available



Resort-Inspired Pool with Sun Ledge, Lap Pool and Waterfall



We Love Pets!



_______________________________



Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).