770 N Eldridge Pkwy

Amenities
Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.
Apartment Amenities
Energy Efficient Lighting
Full Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home
Granite Slab Countertops with Stone Backsplash
Intrusion Alarms and Programmable Thermostats
Kitchen Pantry and Bathroom Linen Closets
Oval Soaking Tubs
Programmable Thermostats
Soaring 10' Ceiling with Accent Walls
Wired for Technology
Community Amenities
Alliance 'Cares Team' that supports a variety of qualified charitable and nonprofit organizations in the local community.
Close Proximity to I-10, Beltway 8 and Highway 6
Convenient Access to Enterprise CarShare Vehicles
Executive Business Center with Conference Room
Fully Equipped Athletic Center
Green Friendly Community
Multi-Level Parking Garage with Control Access
Preferred Employer Program Available
Resort-Inspired Pool with Sun Ledge, Lap Pool and Waterfall
We Love Pets!
Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. We're a lovely bunch of taco-enthused apartment locators. We've made an unholy pact with The Great Taco Devil in which we've agreed to provide the best possible apartment locating service in exchange for unlimited tacos with toppings of our choosing. We're sure this bargain will have some dramatic consequences in the future, but right now it's awesome. Anyways, let us know what you're looking for in a new apartment and we'll take care of the rest. Plus, we're free to work with (that was part of our Great Taco Bargain).