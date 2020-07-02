7650 Springhill St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

JUST REDUCED!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Spacious 3 Story townhome features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances INCLUDED. vaulted ceilings, Large master suite with seperate walk in glass shower, jacuzzi garden tub. Super sized walk in closet with built in drawers/ shelves. Also not pictured, walls are beautiful custom gray. 2 car tandem garage. Conveniently located minutes from the Medical Center, NRG, Downtown, UH and TSU. *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.