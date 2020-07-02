All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 11:37 PM

7650 Springhill St

7650 Springhill St · No Longer Available
Location

7650 Springhill St, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
JUST REDUCED!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Spacious 3 Story townhome features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances INCLUDED. vaulted ceilings, Large master suite with seperate walk in glass shower, jacuzzi garden tub. Super sized walk in closet with built in drawers/ shelves. Also not pictured, walls are beautiful custom gray. 2 car tandem garage. Conveniently located minutes from the Medical Center, NRG, Downtown, UH and TSU. *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 Springhill St have any available units?
7650 Springhill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7650 Springhill St have?
Some of 7650 Springhill St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 Springhill St currently offering any rent specials?
7650 Springhill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 Springhill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 Springhill St is pet friendly.
Does 7650 Springhill St offer parking?
Yes, 7650 Springhill St offers parking.
Does 7650 Springhill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 Springhill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 Springhill St have a pool?
No, 7650 Springhill St does not have a pool.
Does 7650 Springhill St have accessible units?
No, 7650 Springhill St does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 Springhill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 Springhill St does not have units with dishwashers.

