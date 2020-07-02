7650 Springhill St

Amenities
JUST REDUCED!!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Spacious 3 Story townhome features hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances INCLUDED. vaulted ceilings, Large master suite with seperate walk in glass shower, jacuzzi garden tub. Super sized walk in closet with built in drawers/ shelves. Also not pictured, walls are beautiful custom gray. 2 car tandem garage. Conveniently located minutes from the Medical Center, NRG, Downtown, UH and TSU. *Bonus amenity* includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.