Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7630 Parker
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:05 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7630 Parker
7630 Parker Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7630 Parker Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5739031)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7630 Parker have any available units?
7630 Parker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7630 Parker currently offering any rent specials?
7630 Parker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 Parker pet-friendly?
No, 7630 Parker is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7630 Parker offer parking?
No, 7630 Parker does not offer parking.
Does 7630 Parker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 Parker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 Parker have a pool?
No, 7630 Parker does not have a pool.
Does 7630 Parker have accessible units?
No, 7630 Parker does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 Parker have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 Parker does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7630 Parker have units with air conditioning?
No, 7630 Parker does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
