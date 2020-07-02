Rent Calculator
7627 Grape Street
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:31 AM
1 of 27
7627 Grape Street
7627 Grape Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7627 Grape Street, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beauty! Corner lot in Sharpston Many updates! Freshly painted, new laminate flooring, new carpet in bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7627 Grape Street have any available units?
7627 Grape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7627 Grape Street have?
Some of 7627 Grape Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7627 Grape Street currently offering any rent specials?
7627 Grape Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7627 Grape Street pet-friendly?
No, 7627 Grape Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7627 Grape Street offer parking?
Yes, 7627 Grape Street offers parking.
Does 7627 Grape Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7627 Grape Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7627 Grape Street have a pool?
No, 7627 Grape Street does not have a pool.
Does 7627 Grape Street have accessible units?
No, 7627 Grape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7627 Grape Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7627 Grape Street has units with dishwashers.
