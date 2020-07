Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath house with large yard is ideally located for HBU. Close to 59, Beltway, and Westpark, with easy access to the Medical Center. House has been completely redecorated with new kitchen, new windows, new bathrooms, wood floor throughout, and includes full size washer, dryer, and fridge. Pet accepted on a case by case basis.