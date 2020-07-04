Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7619 Ilex St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7619 Ilex St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7619 Ilex St
7619 Ilex Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7619 Ilex Street, Houston, TX 77012
Pecan Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home! - Property Id: 174089
Awesome property in an awesome location! This recently painted property is ready for it's new tenant!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174089
Property Id 174089
(RLNE5371067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7619 Ilex St have any available units?
7619 Ilex St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7619 Ilex St have?
Some of 7619 Ilex St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7619 Ilex St currently offering any rent specials?
7619 Ilex St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 Ilex St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 Ilex St is pet friendly.
Does 7619 Ilex St offer parking?
No, 7619 Ilex St does not offer parking.
Does 7619 Ilex St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 Ilex St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 Ilex St have a pool?
No, 7619 Ilex St does not have a pool.
Does 7619 Ilex St have accessible units?
No, 7619 Ilex St does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 Ilex St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7619 Ilex St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Aliso Briar Forest
14698 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Crossing at White Oak
2424 E TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
Citadel
2220 Pinegate Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
The Villages of Cypress Creek
10300 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston