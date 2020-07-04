Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7617 S HALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7617 S HALL STREET
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7617 S HALL STREET
7617 South Hall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7617 South Hall Street, Houston, TX 77028
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LEASE HOME - REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LEASE HOME
(RLNE4886443)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7617 S HALL STREET have any available units?
7617 S HALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7617 S HALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7617 S HALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 S HALL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7617 S HALL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7617 S HALL STREET offer parking?
No, 7617 S HALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7617 S HALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 S HALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 S HALL STREET have a pool?
No, 7617 S HALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7617 S HALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 7617 S HALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 S HALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 S HALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7617 S HALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7617 S HALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd
Houston, TX 77072
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Pearl @ the Mix
2910 Milam St
Houston, TX 77006
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston