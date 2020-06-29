All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7617 Boggess Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7617 Boggess Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7617 Boggess Road

7617 Boggess Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7617 Boggess Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 Boggess Road have any available units?
7617 Boggess Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7617 Boggess Road have?
Some of 7617 Boggess Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Boggess Road currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Boggess Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Boggess Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7617 Boggess Road is pet friendly.
Does 7617 Boggess Road offer parking?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not offer parking.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have a pool?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not have a pool.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have accessible units?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
The Village At West University
5151 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Aria at Wilcrest
10111 Wilcrest Drive
Houston, TX 77099
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston