7617 Boggess Road, Houston, TX 77016 East Little York
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7617 Boggess Road have any available units?
7617 Boggess Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7617 Boggess Road have?
Some of 7617 Boggess Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Boggess Road currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Boggess Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Boggess Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7617 Boggess Road is pet friendly.
Does 7617 Boggess Road offer parking?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not offer parking.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have a pool?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not have a pool.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have accessible units?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Boggess Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 Boggess Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)