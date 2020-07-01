7606 Joplin Street

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

NICE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH WOOD FLOOR IN QUIET COMMUNITY. LOCATE NEAR NUMBEROUS AMENITIES IN GULF GATE AREA AND MINUTES FROM UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON. EASY ACCESS TO 45, 610 AND 288.