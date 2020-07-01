Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7606 Joplin Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:08 AM
1 of 5
7606 Joplin Street
7606 Joplin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7606 Joplin Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NICE 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH WOOD FLOOR IN QUIET COMMUNITY. LOCATE NEAR NUMBEROUS AMENITIES IN GULF GATE AREA AND MINUTES FROM UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON. EASY ACCESS TO 45, 610 AND 288.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7606 Joplin Street have any available units?
7606 Joplin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7606 Joplin Street have?
Some of 7606 Joplin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7606 Joplin Street currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Joplin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Joplin Street pet-friendly?
No, 7606 Joplin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7606 Joplin Street offer parking?
No, 7606 Joplin Street does not offer parking.
Does 7606 Joplin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Joplin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Joplin Street have a pool?
No, 7606 Joplin Street does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Joplin Street have accessible units?
No, 7606 Joplin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Joplin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 Joplin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
