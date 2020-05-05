7558 Main street

Amenities

Main street, Houston, TX 77030 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar Valet dry cleaning services, Concierge services Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck w/ private seating Outdoor grilling stations,and skyline views Fitness center with pool views Indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool Quartz countertops with stone backsplash Hardwood-inspired flooring Deep soaking tubs, Elegant stand-up showers Private balconies Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Elevators, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513061 ]