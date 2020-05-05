All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

7558 Main street

7558 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

7558 South Main Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
valet service
Main street, Houston, TX 77030 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar Valet dry cleaning services, Concierge services Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck w/ private seating Outdoor grilling stations,and skyline views Fitness center with pool views Indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool Quartz countertops with stone backsplash Hardwood-inspired flooring Deep soaking tubs, Elegant stand-up showers Private balconies Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Assigned parking, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Elevators, Concierge Services, Community parking garage, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513061 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7558 Main street have any available units?
7558 Main street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7558 Main street have?
Some of 7558 Main street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7558 Main street currently offering any rent specials?
7558 Main street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7558 Main street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7558 Main street is pet friendly.
Does 7558 Main street offer parking?
Yes, 7558 Main street offers parking.
Does 7558 Main street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7558 Main street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7558 Main street have a pool?
Yes, 7558 Main street has a pool.
Does 7558 Main street have accessible units?
No, 7558 Main street does not have accessible units.
Does 7558 Main street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7558 Main street has units with dishwashers.

