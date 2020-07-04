All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7556 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7556 Main St
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:31 PM

7556 Main St

7556 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
University Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7556 South Main Street, Houston, TX 77030
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
valet service
Working with us. 

  We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

_________________________________________
  We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Three timeless kitchen schemes with coordinating bathroom finishes

Quartz countertops with stone backsplash and undercabinet lighting

Full-size, high-efficiency Whirlpool washers and dryers

Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package

Spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving

Expansive windows with Galleria and Medical Center views

Solar shades for every window

100% LED lighting throughout

Hardwood-inspired flooring

Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks

Deep soaking tubs

Private balconies

Elegant stand-up showers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar and comfortable lounge seating

Mail room with convenient text and email notifications for package pick-up

Valet dry cleaning services

Climate-controlled bicycle storage room with convenient Brays Bayou trail access

Concierge services

Controlled access

Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck with private seating, outdoor grilling stations, and skyline views

Spacious club with shared indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool deck

Thoughtfully equipped fitness center with pool views

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7556 Main St have any available units?
7556 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7556 Main St have?
Some of 7556 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7556 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
7556 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7556 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 7556 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7556 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 7556 Main St offers parking.
Does 7556 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7556 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7556 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 7556 Main St has a pool.
Does 7556 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 7556 Main St has accessible units.
Does 7556 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7556 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr
Houston, TX 77044
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston