7556 Main St

Amenities
Working with us.
We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!
_________________________________________
We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Three timeless kitchen schemes with coordinating bathroom finishes
Quartz countertops with stone backsplash and undercabinet lighting
Full-size, high-efficiency Whirlpool washers and dryers
Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package
Spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving
Expansive windows with Galleria and Medical Center views
Solar shades for every window
100% LED lighting throughout
Hardwood-inspired flooring
Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks
Deep soaking tubs
Private balconies
Elegant stand-up showers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar and comfortable lounge seating
Mail room with convenient text and email notifications for package pick-up
Valet dry cleaning services
Climate-controlled bicycle storage room with convenient Brays Bayou trail access
Concierge services
Controlled access
Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck with private seating, outdoor grilling stations, and skyline views
Spacious club with shared indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool deck
Thoughtfully equipped fitness center with pool views