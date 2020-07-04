7556 Main St

Amenities

Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!



We've finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn't exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.



Apartment Amenities



Three timeless kitchen schemes with coordinating bathroom finishes



Quartz countertops with stone backsplash and undercabinet lighting



Full-size, high-efficiency Whirlpool washers and dryers



Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package



Spacious walk-in closets with custom shelving



Expansive windows with Galleria and Medical Center views



Solar shades for every window



100% LED lighting throughout



Hardwood-inspired flooring



Custom built-in dry bars, shelving, and desks



Deep soaking tubs



Private balconies



Elegant stand-up showers



Community Amenities



Boutique lobby featuring a coffee bar and comfortable lounge seating



Mail room with convenient text and email notifications for package pick-up



Valet dry cleaning services



Climate-controlled bicycle storage room with convenient Brays Bayou trail access



Concierge services



Controlled access



Exclusive 5th Floor pool deck with private seating, outdoor grilling stations, and skyline views



Spacious club with shared indoor/outdoor bar and quick access to the pool deck



Thoughtfully equipped fitness center with pool views







