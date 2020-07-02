7550 Kirby Drive, Houston

Amenities
TempStay has been providing fully-furnished/all-inclusive apartments in the Texas Medical Center since 2003 - with over 100 apartments we provide the best accommodations available. Our rates include all utilities, cable, phone & WiFi, king-bed in Master, Queen + Twin bed in 2nd bedroom, 2+TVs, recliner, washer/dryer and ALL housewares you could need (bed & bath linens, all kitchen housewares - dishes, glassware, silverware, pots/pans, all baking dishes and cooking utensils and move-in supplies to help cover you until you can shop.
This apartment has direct access from the multi-level parking garage (free parking) and is near elevators. It is ADA Handicap accessible - does offer garden tubs, but we can provide transfer benches or shower stools if needed. Our units are the cleanest you will find anywhere - carpeting & upholstery is cleaned between residents.
There is a one-time Final Cleaning fee of $200 - goes towards cleaning of apartment after you vacate. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable $250 Fee and Cleaning Fee would be doubled (to pay for pet cleaning) - dogs are limited to under 30-lbs.
Property has gorgeous resort-style pool, 24-hour Fitness Center, relaxing fire pit area AND dog park. Located across the street from the Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail, only .3 mile from Kroger Store on Main AND near a multitude of fine and fast food restaurants. Property does offer Shuttle Bus service to and from the property Mon-Fri (6am - 7pm) for patients going to the area hospitals.