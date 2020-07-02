All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 10 2020

7550 Kirby Drive, Houston

7550 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7550 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77030
Braeswood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
TempStay has been providing fully-furnished/all-inclusive apartments in the Texas Medical Center since 2003 - with over 100 apartments we provide the best accommodations available. Our rates include all utilities, cable, phone & WiFi, king-bed in Master, Queen + Twin bed in 2nd bedroom, 2+TVs, recliner, washer/dryer and ALL housewares you could need (bed & bath linens, all kitchen housewares - dishes, glassware, silverware, pots/pans, all baking dishes and cooking utensils and move-in supplies to help cover you until you can shop.

This apartment has direct access from the multi-level parking garage (free parking) and is near elevators. It is ADA Handicap accessible - does offer garden tubs, but we can provide transfer benches or shower stools if needed. Our units are the cleanest you will find anywhere - carpeting & upholstery is cleaned between residents.

There is a one-time Final Cleaning fee of $200 - goes towards cleaning of apartment after you vacate. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable $250 Fee and Cleaning Fee would be doubled (to pay for pet cleaning) - dogs are limited to under 30-lbs.

Property has gorgeous resort-style pool, 24-hour Fitness Center, relaxing fire pit area AND dog park. Located across the street from the Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail, only .3 mile from Kroger Store on Main AND near a multitude of fine and fast food restaurants. Property does offer Shuttle Bus service to and from the property Mon-Fri (6am - 7pm) for patients going to the area hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

