7550 Kirby Drive, Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage 24hr gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access

TempStay has been providing fully-furnished/all-inclusive apartments in the Texas Medical Center since 2003 - with over 100 apartments we provide the best accommodations available. Our rates include all utilities, cable, phone & WiFi, king-bed in Master, Queen + Twin bed in 2nd bedroom, 2+TVs, recliner, washer/dryer and ALL housewares you could need (bed & bath linens, all kitchen housewares - dishes, glassware, silverware, pots/pans, all baking dishes and cooking utensils and move-in supplies to help cover you until you can shop.



This apartment has direct access from the multi-level parking garage (free parking) and is near elevators. It is ADA Handicap accessible - does offer garden tubs, but we can provide transfer benches or shower stools if needed. Our units are the cleanest you will find anywhere - carpeting & upholstery is cleaned between residents.



There is a one-time Final Cleaning fee of $200 - goes towards cleaning of apartment after you vacate. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable $250 Fee and Cleaning Fee would be doubled (to pay for pet cleaning) - dogs are limited to under 30-lbs.



Property has gorgeous resort-style pool, 24-hour Fitness Center, relaxing fire pit area AND dog park. Located across the street from the Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail, only .3 mile from Kroger Store on Main AND near a multitude of fine and fast food restaurants. Property does offer Shuttle Bus service to and from the property Mon-Fri (6am - 7pm) for patients going to the area hospitals.