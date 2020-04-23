All apartments in Houston
7526 Antoine Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

7526 Antoine Drive

7526 Antoine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7526 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious One-Story Home with Detached Garage
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,812 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- App

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 Antoine Drive have any available units?
7526 Antoine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 Antoine Drive have?
Some of 7526 Antoine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 Antoine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7526 Antoine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 Antoine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7526 Antoine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7526 Antoine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7526 Antoine Drive offers parking.
Does 7526 Antoine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 Antoine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 Antoine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7526 Antoine Drive has a pool.
Does 7526 Antoine Drive have accessible units?
No, 7526 Antoine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 Antoine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7526 Antoine Drive has units with dishwashers.

