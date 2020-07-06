Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Application fee has been waived off until the 23rd of December. Apply Now!



Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*

*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 12/31/18 AND Move in must take place within 21 days



Property ID # 887823220



Address - 7523 Misty Morning Dr Humble, TX 77346



Visit the following link to apply today



bit.ly/2NEHKxX



Visit the following link to schedule a self showing



renter.rently.com/properties/687613



Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property. It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.



rhssrentals.com/rently



Visit the following link to take a virtual tour



http://www.tourfactory.com/2074623



For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com



Property Description



Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Humble, TX home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1,644 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.



Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.



No more than three (3) adult household pets per unit.



If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.



Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.



This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).



Broker Firm Name: Owner's.com

Broker Name: Lawanda Johnson

Contact Number: (470) 482-6041

Email Address: Lawanda.Johnson@rhss.com



