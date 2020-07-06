All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7523 Misty Morning Dr

7523 Misty Morning Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Misty Morning Drive, Houston, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until the 23rd of December. Apply Now!

Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 12/31/18 AND Move in must take place within 21 days

Property ID # 887823220

Address - 7523 Misty Morning Dr Humble, TX 77346

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2NEHKxX

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/687613

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property. It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

http://www.tourfactory.com/2074623

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Humble, TX home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1,644 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

No more than three (3) adult household pets per unit.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Owner's.com
Broker Name: Lawanda Johnson
Contact Number: (470) 482-6041
Email Address: Lawanda.Johnson@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2NEHKxX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr have any available units?
7523 Misty Morning Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7523 Misty Morning Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Misty Morning Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Misty Morning Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 Misty Morning Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr offer parking?
No, 7523 Misty Morning Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Misty Morning Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7523 Misty Morning Dr has a pool.
Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr have accessible units?
No, 7523 Misty Morning Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 Misty Morning Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7523 Misty Morning Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7523 Misty Morning Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

