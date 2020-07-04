All apartments in Houston
7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634

7500 Kirby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7500 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
internet access
yoga
Kirby Place Apartments is unlike any other apartment community near Texas Medical Center. The stunning one and two bedroom homes are designed with ceramic tile entryways that lead you into a home loaded with luxurious upgraded amenities. Included with every apartment is a fully equipped kitchen that comes with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliance package and custom cabinetry. As a resident of Kirby Place, you will be able to take advantage of an on-site coffee bar with Wi-Fi access. A yoga room and a fitness center are available for residents looking to stay in shape without commuting to a gym. After your workout, grab your towel and relax next to the resort style swimming pool, which includes a sundeck. With a prime location near Interstate 610 Loop and Highway 59, these Houston apartments are extremely

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 have any available units?
7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 have?
Some of 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 pet-friendly?
No, 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 offer parking?
Yes, 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 offers parking.
Does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 have a pool?
Yes, 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 has a pool.
Does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 have accessible units?
No, 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 Kirby Drive Unit: 634 does not have units with dishwashers.

