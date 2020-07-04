Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7433 Miley St
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM
7433 Miley St
7433 Miley Street
No Longer Available
Location
7433 Miley Street, Houston, TX 77028
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice 3/2 in east Houston looking for new tenants.
New carpet and fresh paint. This home move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7433 Miley St have any available units?
7433 Miley St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7433 Miley St currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Miley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Miley St pet-friendly?
No, 7433 Miley St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7433 Miley St offer parking?
No, 7433 Miley St does not offer parking.
Does 7433 Miley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Miley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Miley St have a pool?
No, 7433 Miley St does not have a pool.
Does 7433 Miley St have accessible units?
No, 7433 Miley St does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Miley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 Miley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 Miley St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7433 Miley St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
