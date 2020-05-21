Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7409 Avenue L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
7409 Avenue L
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 5
7409 Avenue L
7409 Avenue L
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7409 Avenue L, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Avenue L D - Property Id: 230295
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230295
Property Id 230295
(RLNE5589070)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7409 Avenue L have any available units?
7409 Avenue L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7409 Avenue L have?
Some of 7409 Avenue L's amenities include dogs allowed, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7409 Avenue L currently offering any rent specials?
7409 Avenue L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7409 Avenue L pet-friendly?
Yes, 7409 Avenue L is pet friendly.
Does 7409 Avenue L offer parking?
No, 7409 Avenue L does not offer parking.
Does 7409 Avenue L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7409 Avenue L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7409 Avenue L have a pool?
No, 7409 Avenue L does not have a pool.
Does 7409 Avenue L have accessible units?
No, 7409 Avenue L does not have accessible units.
Does 7409 Avenue L have units with dishwashers?
No, 7409 Avenue L does not have units with dishwashers.
