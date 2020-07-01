Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7339 Eisenhower Road
7339 Eisenhower Road
7339 Eisenhower Road
No Longer Available
Location
7339 Eisenhower Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Beautiful Laminate wood in living/ dining room. Carpets in bedroom. Kitchen leads to garage and exterior large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road have any available units?
7339 Eisenhower Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7339 Eisenhower Road currently offering any rent specials?
7339 Eisenhower Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7339 Eisenhower Road pet-friendly?
No, 7339 Eisenhower Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road offer parking?
Yes, 7339 Eisenhower Road offers parking.
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7339 Eisenhower Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road have a pool?
No, 7339 Eisenhower Road does not have a pool.
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road have accessible units?
No, 7339 Eisenhower Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7339 Eisenhower Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7339 Eisenhower Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7339 Eisenhower Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
