Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7331 IWO JIMA RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7331 IWO JIMA RD
7331 Iwo Jima Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7331 Iwo Jima Road, Houston, TX 77033
South Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - RECENTLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME
(RLNE4251515)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD have any available units?
7331 IWO JIMA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7331 IWO JIMA RD currently offering any rent specials?
7331 IWO JIMA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 IWO JIMA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 7331 IWO JIMA RD is pet friendly.
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD offer parking?
No, 7331 IWO JIMA RD does not offer parking.
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 IWO JIMA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD have a pool?
No, 7331 IWO JIMA RD does not have a pool.
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD have accessible units?
No, 7331 IWO JIMA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 IWO JIMA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7331 IWO JIMA RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7331 IWO JIMA RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
