2/1 home with 2 car detached garage. Large kitchen, cabinet space, stove and window units provided. Dining room has view of back yard. Washer connections, wall heater, hardwoods. Easy living ...make an appointment soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7317 Helmers St have any available units?
7317 Helmers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7317 Helmers St have?
Some of 7317 Helmers St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 Helmers St currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Helmers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Helmers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7317 Helmers St is pet friendly.
Does 7317 Helmers St offer parking?
Yes, 7317 Helmers St offers parking.
Does 7317 Helmers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 Helmers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Helmers St have a pool?
No, 7317 Helmers St does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Helmers St have accessible units?
No, 7317 Helmers St does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Helmers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 Helmers St does not have units with dishwashers.
