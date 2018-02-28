Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7316 Sherman Street - B
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:23 AM
1 of 10
7316 Sherman Street - B
7316 Sherman Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
7316 Sherman Street, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B have any available units?
7316 Sherman Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7316 Sherman Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Sherman Street - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Sherman Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B offer parking?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B does not offer parking.
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B have a pool?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B have accessible units?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7316 Sherman Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7316 Sherman Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
