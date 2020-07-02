7310 Sterlingshire Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking online portal

Price: $1195

Security Deposit: $995

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1560

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 1

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave.



Extras: Come see this gorgeous property located in Scenic Woods subdivision and be the next to call it home! This beauty has3 nice sized bedrooms and 1 spacious full bath. Gorgeous tile and manufactured wood floors throughout the house. The lovely kitchen has plenty of cabinets and delightful granite countertops. 2 covered parking spaces and more! Won't last long. The Make Ready is in progress. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



