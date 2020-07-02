All apartments in Houston
7310 Sterlingshire Street

7310 Sterlingshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Sterlingshire Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1213269?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1195
Security Deposit: $995
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1560
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Microwave.

Extras: Come see this gorgeous property located in Scenic Woods subdivision and be the next to call it home! This beauty has3 nice sized bedrooms and 1 spacious full bath. Gorgeous tile and manufactured wood floors throughout the house. The lovely kitchen has plenty of cabinets and delightful granite countertops. 2 covered parking spaces and more! Won't last long. The Make Ready is in progress. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Sterlingshire Street have any available units?
7310 Sterlingshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Sterlingshire Street have?
Some of 7310 Sterlingshire Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Sterlingshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Sterlingshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Sterlingshire Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 Sterlingshire Street is pet friendly.
Does 7310 Sterlingshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Sterlingshire Street offers parking.
Does 7310 Sterlingshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Sterlingshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Sterlingshire Street have a pool?
No, 7310 Sterlingshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Sterlingshire Street have accessible units?
No, 7310 Sterlingshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Sterlingshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 Sterlingshire Street has units with dishwashers.

