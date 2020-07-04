All apartments in Houston
724 South Ella Creek Dr

724 S Ella Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

724 S Ella Creek Dr, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 South Ella Creek Dr have any available units?
724 South Ella Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 South Ella Creek Dr have?
Some of 724 South Ella Creek Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 South Ella Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
724 South Ella Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 South Ella Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 724 South Ella Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 724 South Ella Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 724 South Ella Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 724 South Ella Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 South Ella Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 South Ella Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 724 South Ella Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 724 South Ella Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 724 South Ella Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 724 South Ella Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 South Ella Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

