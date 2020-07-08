Rent Calculator
7230 Oak Village Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:26 AM
1 of 18
7230 Oak Village Dr
7230 Oak Village Drive
No Longer Available
7230 Oak Village Drive, Houston, TX 77396
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom one and a half bath home. Quiet street with no back neighbors. Fenced yard, 2 car garage, and tile throughout the house. Pets allowed case by case, no dogs over 20lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7230 Oak Village Dr have any available units?
7230 Oak Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7230 Oak Village Dr have?
Some of 7230 Oak Village Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7230 Oak Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Oak Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Oak Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7230 Oak Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7230 Oak Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7230 Oak Village Dr offers parking.
Does 7230 Oak Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7230 Oak Village Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Oak Village Dr have a pool?
No, 7230 Oak Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7230 Oak Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 7230 Oak Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Oak Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7230 Oak Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
