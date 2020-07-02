Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:11 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7221 MILEY STREET
7221 Miley Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7221 Miley Street, Houston, TX 77028
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME - NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH LEASE HOME
(RLNE5449988)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7221 MILEY STREET have any available units?
7221 MILEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7221 MILEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7221 MILEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 MILEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7221 MILEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7221 MILEY STREET offer parking?
No, 7221 MILEY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7221 MILEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 MILEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 MILEY STREET have a pool?
No, 7221 MILEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7221 MILEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 7221 MILEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 MILEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 MILEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 MILEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 MILEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
