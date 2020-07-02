Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7219 Tanager St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7219 Tanager St
7219 Tanager Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7219 Tanager Street, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL LARGE SHARPSTOWN HOUSE, FOUR BEDROOMS, LIVING, DINING, CARPET, CENTRAL A/C AND HEAT, MOMENTS FROM 59S. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS. THANK YOU!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7219 Tanager St have any available units?
7219 Tanager St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7219 Tanager St currently offering any rent specials?
7219 Tanager St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 Tanager St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7219 Tanager St is pet friendly.
Does 7219 Tanager St offer parking?
No, 7219 Tanager St does not offer parking.
Does 7219 Tanager St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7219 Tanager St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 Tanager St have a pool?
No, 7219 Tanager St does not have a pool.
Does 7219 Tanager St have accessible units?
No, 7219 Tanager St does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 Tanager St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7219 Tanager St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 Tanager St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7219 Tanager St has units with air conditioning.
