Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:06 AM

7218 Colton St

7218 Colton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7218 Colton Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4933661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Colton St have any available units?
7218 Colton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7218 Colton St currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Colton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Colton St pet-friendly?
No, 7218 Colton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7218 Colton St offer parking?
No, 7218 Colton St does not offer parking.
Does 7218 Colton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Colton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Colton St have a pool?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Colton St have accessible units?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Colton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Colton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have units with air conditioning.

