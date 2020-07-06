Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7218 Colton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7218 Colton St
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7218 Colton St
7218 Colton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7218 Colton Street, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4933661)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7218 Colton St have any available units?
7218 Colton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7218 Colton St currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Colton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Colton St pet-friendly?
No, 7218 Colton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7218 Colton St offer parking?
No, 7218 Colton St does not offer parking.
Does 7218 Colton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7218 Colton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Colton St have a pool?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Colton St have accessible units?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Colton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Colton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Colton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Wilcox
2400 South Loop West
Houston, TX 77054
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street
Houston, TX 77004
Cheval Apartments
7105 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
City Terrace Apartments
1015 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston